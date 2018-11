It’s easy to get carried away with trends. You spot something absolutely fantastic on the runway and suddenly you’re dreaming up a must-have outfit that’s more appropriate for a leggy 16-year old. But all is not lost style-setters.

Annabel Tollman of eBay is here to set your closet straight with a few fashion style tips on the floral, military and lingerie trends for spring. Check out the video above to give your wardrobe an update for the warmer season!

