Anna Wintour Wrangles Glee For Fashion’s Night Out

FNO definitely falls on the more mass side of Vogue endeavors I mean, everyone is invited. So, it only makes sense that Anna Wintour would call in some Hollywood people to draw out the crowds who aren’t only interested in seeing Michael Kors duet with Broadway legends [but, honestly, who wouldn’t want to see that?].

Page Six is reporting that the Anna wrangled Glee members to help shoppers in some way for the September 8 event and they will, “act as spokespersons for the worldwide shopping initiative.” Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss will just be some of the singer-actors at events in LA and NYC.

I’m hoping for a Cory/Anna duet this year…