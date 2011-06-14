Anna Wintour Won A Webby: Watch Her Acceptance Speech!

The 15th annual Webby Awards were held last night, and the most superlative sites on the Internet were honored during the ceremony. Vogue.com is one of those websites, and the magazine won the People’s Voice Award for Fashion, meaning that Anna Wintour and Co. garnered hundreds of thousands of votes from all over the world. NOWNESS was also a big winner last night and took home the Webby Award for the Fashion category.

When Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief stepped on stage to accept the award, she kept it short and sweet, saying: “Sometimes… geeks can be chic.” Watch as she tries to keep a straight face while she recites her lineat least she only looks moderately horrified to be there.

[Video via Fashionista]