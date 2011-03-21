Anna Wintour Wears Prada On The Cover Of WSJ. Magazine

This is just too good.

The “Devil” herself, Vogue Editor-in-Chief and rumored inspiration behind The Devil Wears Prada Anna Wintour, sat for a portrait by Mario Testino for the April 2011 cover of The Wall Street Journal Magazine. According to The Associated Press, this rare profile discusses Wintour’s power and incredible influence in the global fashion industry, which extends way beyond the pages of Vogue. Deborah Needleman, the Editor-in-Chief of WSJ, explores Wintour’s effect on consumer culture, saying, “You have to wonder, how does one person have such a broad influence? She’s basically a global brand.”

Not only does the editrix dictate which trends you should follow, which young designers you should support and which celebrities are relevant, she had the uncanny ability to get Americans shopping again, despite the recession. Case in point? Fashion’s Night Out. “She basically created a holiday from scratch,” Needleman explains. “Who else has the power to take New York and create a holiday?”

It’s fitting that Wintour’s cover shot resembles a royal portrait because, let’s face it, she really is the Queen of American Fashion.