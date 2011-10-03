Anna Wintour Straddles Eiffel Tower in New Tee

Today’s “OMG WTF?” moment comes courtesy of the French ready-to-wear brand ELEVENPARIS and their latest collaboration with Milanese designer and artist aleXsandro Palombo.

With the new line of T-shirts now available for both men and women, Palombo lends his artistic skills and cheeky humor to design some quite shocking tees.

Taking some of the fashion world’s most elite figures and drawing them in slightly awkward and absurd contexts, one can’t help but giggle and wonder what the folks on these shirts might say if they saw one in person.

It would probably be safe to asuume that Anna Wintour wouldn’t be too thrilled about seeing a caricature of herself in a risque outfit, stradling the Eiffel Tower as the heels of her boot snags on the string of her thong.

(If you told me when I woke up this morning that I would be writing something about Anna Wintour and using the word “thong” all in one sentence today, I really don’t think I would have believed you.)

The line also includes tees with LANVIN designer Alber Elbaz going topless with a mini Eiffel Tower head decoration, Karl Lagerfeld posing with two hunky clothing-less macho men and Anna Wintour playing Mommy to baby versions of Bill Cunningham and a Karl Lagerfeld.

Take a look at the scandalous T-shirts in the slideshow and let us know if you’d dare to sport one.

