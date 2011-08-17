Anna Wintour Says Karlie Kloss is the Next Great US Diplomat

Miss Karlie Kloss might be one of the luckiest girls in the world: she’s gorgeous, insanely sweet, may or may not be dating a Jonas brother, and was chosen to travel half-way across the world for an insane fashion shoot for the all-important September issue of Vogue.

Anna Wintour chose China (seriously, the entire country of China) for the backdrop of one of the main September fashion editorials, and Karlie embarked on a seven-day adventure, shooting everywhere from Beijing to Shanghai to the Great Wall. Mario Testino captured her and a whole gang of locals while she wore a series of short, choppy wigs and looks by Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and more. Not only did the images turn out great, the Vogue editrix was blown away by Karlie’s manner while she was away. Wintour wrote in her September letter:

“…Karlie Kloss, a delightful presence on the trip and in the pictures; with her intelligence and confidence and affability, she was the perfect ambassador for America. I know Karlie plans to become a doctor when she leaves modeling behind, but should she ever change her mind, medicine’s loss could, I think, be diplomacy’s gain.”

As if Karlie’s life couldn’t get any cooler, receiving a compliment like that (in writing!) from Anna Wintour probably puts the icing on the cake. Head on over to Vogue.com to see a video of the model’s Eastern travels!

[via Modelinia]

Photo: Mario Testino/VOGUE