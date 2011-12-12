Anna Wintour Reveals Best-Selling Vogue Of All Time

What does it mean when Vogue tries to bring style to the masses (not just the lucky few who can afford the deliriously gorgeous clothes in their editorials)? It means a $1500.00 subscription based archive of all of their covers dating back to 1892 and then some.

In a brief interview on CBS yesterday morning, Anna Wintour and right-hand man, Hamish Bowles, walked us through the history of the magazine and next steps to come. Oh, and in case you were wondering, the 100 year anniversary issue was the highest-selling magazine in Vogue history featuring all the amazon women from the 1980s and 90s. (P.S. We love it when Anna talks smack about screwing analytics and following her instinct.)

What do you think would you play $1500 to get an all-access pass to the Vogue archive? (We’re thinking Christmas list for sure.)

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.