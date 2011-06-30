Anna Wintour REALLY Loves Wimbledon… and Prada

Established fact: Anna Wintour really, really likes tennis. She was spotted at Wimbledon yesterday, where she cheered on her crush dear friend Roger Federer during his quarter-final match. Apparently, the editrix also really loves Prada, since she wore a colorful look from its Spring 2011 collection to the tournamentvery similar to the one she was snapped wearing on the cover of WSJ. magazine earlier this season.

It’s rare to see Anna crack a smile, but she looks downright giddy in her Wimbledon photos, going so far as to wave to passersby and give a thumbs up! I wonder how quickly her attitude changed after her boy Federer lost?

Via The Daily Mail