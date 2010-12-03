Anna Wintour: Rapper?

Anna Wintour. Photo: Andy Kropa, Getty

No, Anna Wintour is not beatboxing and spittin’ rhymes with Diddy Money (but oh how we wish she were!) on his newest album, “Last Train To Paris.” The album is “inspired by his addiction to style and the fashion worlds from New York to Paris,” so naturally big names like Wintour, Andr Leon Talley, Marc Jacobs and Isaac Mizrahi came out to rep themselves.

Vogue has posted some tracks for an exclusive first listen of the album, which also inspired his Vogue shoot with Natalia Vodianova in February. Listen to ALT recite James Baldwin, and behold Wintour’s rhyming skills (but not really) on “1st Place Loser” where she says, “This is Anna Wintour from Vogue magazine. You are now listening to the Last Train to Paris.” Words to the wise, Wintour: mo’ money, mo’ problems. Watch out!