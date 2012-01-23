Anna Wintour Rallies The Fashion Troops Behind Obama

Four years have passed by so fast — can you believe it? It’s time again for another presidential campaign. Anna Wintour is stepping out again to lend her support to elect Obama for a second term, rallying support for him in the fashion industry. With a successful fundraiser in August, (she hosted a soiree with Harvey Weinstein raising $2 million), we’re sure this next one will be a doozy.



Next month, Wintour will host a fundraiser along with Scarlett Johansson with Theory as part of a campaign initiative called “Runway to Win.” Custom Obama-themed clothing and accessories will be curated by designers Alexander Wang, Narcisco Rodriguez, Rachel Roy, Tracy Reese, Tory Burch, Beyoncand Tina Knowles and Marchesa’s Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.

We can only say, if Anna Wintour is for you, who can be against you?