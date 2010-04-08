StyleCaster
Anna Wintour Puts a Week at the Vogue Offices Up for Charity Auction

Bee Shyuan
by

How much would you pay to breathe the rarefied air of the Vogue offices? Anna Wintour, ever clever businesswoman that she is, has donated a week at Vogue to benefit a charity auction. After going live on CharityBuzz today, the bids for desk space at 4 Times Square have been inching upwards. When we just checked, there have been two bids and the package was still at a bargain value (hey, it’s all relative) of $1,100 close to the price of the latest Givenchy bag. With the week currently valued at $10,000, it’s veritable steal. Though bidder beware: bids are taken in $250 increments. But if spending has you guilt-ridden, at least the auction has a goodwill bent. Proceeds of the auction will go to benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights organization. Proving perhaps, one of the rarer instances of fairness in fashion.

Anna Wintour, Milan Fashion Week Fall 2010. Photo: INF

