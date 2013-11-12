The Internet today shared with us the weirdly titillating, the upsetting, and the inspiring. Check it out below!

1. Two things you don’t expect to see living in the same sentence: Anna Wintour and pot pie. Here’s the editor’s favorite recipe, which she noshes each year at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dinner. [The Vivant]

2. Need some Pin-spiration? Here are the 50 best Pinterest accounts to follow! [Beauty High]

3. Justin Timberlake is so mad at some critics that he “wants to f–king kill them.” Say what now? [GQ]

4. This is basically the best thing ever. Fleetwood Mac lead singer/general badass feminist icon Stevie Nicks will star on “American Horror Story.” [HuffPo]

5. Miley Cyrus covered Lana Del Rey’s morose jam “Summertime Sadness” for BBC Radio, and it’s fairly awesome. [Fact Mag]

6. This is genius, and needed. Here are six brilliant ways to trick yourself into an early morning workout. [Daily Makeover]

7. Young photographer Kyle Thompson suffers from social anxiety and only takes self-portraits. One Reddit post made him famous, and his work is brilliant. [Viral Nova]

8. “Downton Abbey” fans, take note! An exhibit of 40 costumes from the show is coming to the Winterthur Museum in Delaware. [StyleCaster Inbox]