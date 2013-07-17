Links To Click: Anna Wintour’s New House, Fashion’s Newest Technology, More

The Internet can be overwhelming; we sifted through and found our favorite gems of the day. Take a peek!

1. From high atop her Vogue perch, Anna Wintour has just bought a new house specifically so she doesn’t have to deal with any neighbors whatsoever. Typical. [The Vivant]

2. Technology is beginning to play a bigger and bigger role in fashion. Learn about the newest gadgets making their ways onto runways this year. [WWD]

3. London telecommunications company O2 just came out with a brilliantly funny ad campaign called “Be More Dog.” It’s exactly what you think. [YouTube]

4. Rolling Stone is coming under a lot of fire for their just-released August cover, which features Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. [The Verge]

5. Hot pink lipstick is all the rage this summer. Find out tips for wearing it from experts on Instagram. [Beauty High]

6. Whew, this one had us worried. Justin Timberlake confirms that he is still very much involved with his fashion line, William Rast. [Fashionista]

7. Try on Ciara’s amazing sideswept bob in the makeover tool! [Daily Makeover]

8. The Video Music Award nominations are out, and JT and Macklemore lead the pack. [MTV]

