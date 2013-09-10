Anna Wintour’s Net Worth: How Rich is She Really?

It’s New York Fashion Week, which means plenty of people are clamoring to see celebrities at shows. Personally, our favorite person to see is legendary Vogue editrix Anna Wintour. For her busiest week of the year, Wintour always looks perfect, whether in a trademark Chanel dress or a floral Prada frock. But there’s a lot some may not know about the British 63-year-old—such as how much she banks for her big gig.
Estimated Net Worth: A conservative estimate of Anna Wintour’s net worth is $35 million. In addition to her famed gig as the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue (which she has been for 25 years), she was named Condé Nast’s Artistic Director earlier this year, which has tasked her with bringing her seasoned expertise to the other Conde publications. One of her first moves was bringing on blogger Eva Chen as Editor-in-Chief of floundering magazine Lucky. This is where Wintour earns her primary salary.
Annual Salary: Over the years, it’s been widely reported that her yearly Condé Nast salary totals around $2 million. Many are often surprised it’s not more, but the media world certainly doesn’t pay as well as other sectors, like finance.
Perks: Along with her salary comes a slew of outrageous perks. One of them include a driver in a Mercedes S-Class, who brings her to all her appointments both in New York and when she’s abroad, attending various international fashion weeks. She also always stays at top hotels, including the Ritz Paris. Oh, and of course there are the clothes. In addition to receiving regular shipments from designers who want her to put their products in the pages of her influential magazine, she allegedly receives a $200,000 clothing allowance which she’s free to splash out on anything she pleases. Yeah, that’s the one we’re definitely the most jealous of.
Real Estate: Wintour’s main residence is on the swanky Sullivan Street in the West Village. The 3,960 square foot townhouse was reportedly initially paid for with an interest-free loan from Condé Nast’s CEO Si Newhouse (another major job perk). And when it comes time to unwind, Wintour prefers the comfort of her 62-acre Mastic, Long Island estate to the hustle and bustle of the Hamptons. Of course, she’s a stone’s throw away if Calvin Klein has a dinner party. Recently, she snatched up the $350,000 property next door—perhaps to avoid having unsightly neighbors.
