Get Ready: A Musical About Anna Wintour is Coming to New York

Let’s file this under the best idea we’ve heard in a while: there’s a musical in the works about Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. The show, slated to come to a New York theater soon, is being staged by longtime off-Broadway performer Ryan Raftery, who performed a solo show centering on his own life since 2009. Out of that material, Raftery came up with the idea for a Wintour-themed work called “Ryan Raftery Is the Most Powerful Woman in Fashion.”

Raftery apparently had the idea when he saw the famous editrix in person a few years ago, and an idea dawned on him, as he told New York magazine’s The Cut: “She’s Darth Vader and Hillary Clinton in one little package.”

Using the now famous Vogue Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cover as a starting point, the plot of the show centers around Wintour worrying that she’ll be fired because of the controversial cover, which leads her to begin looking back at her life. Raftery sourced inspiration from YouTube, the Vogue-themed documentary “The September Issue,” and his own imagination. (For example, in the musical, Wintour suffers from constipation because of stress—something we’re pretty sure is entirely a work of fiction.)

The musical numbers sound pretty fantastic, too! Raftery apparently re-worked Chicago’s hit number “Class” into a song called “Flats,” in which André Leon Talley and Wintour complain that the world has become just too casual for their tastes. There is also a reimagined version of “Let It Go” from “Frozen” that’s called “Let Her Die,” centered on (what else?) Kim Kardashian.

Ryan Raftery Is the Most Powerful Woman in Fashion shows at Joe’s Pub on Monday, August 11 and Friday, September 5.