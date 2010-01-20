Anna Wintour to Meet with French Industry Minister, Champions Young Designers

Calling all young-blood fashion designers! Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, is talking politics with the French Industry Minister, Christian Estrosi, during Paris Couture Fashion Week to discuss new talent on the runway.

“I think when France is so known for its fashion industry — for them not to be reaching out to help young people today is really a shame,” Wintour recently stated.

Championing young talent is something that is very important to the magazine editrix, and she believes that the city of love should step it up if they want to maintain their reputation as one of the most fashionable cities in the world. Vogue demonstrated its devotion to the cause by partnering with the Council of Fashion Designers of America back in 2003 to create the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The support from these two fashion industry powerhouses has helped to launch the careers of reputable designers like Alexander Wang and Thakoon Panichgul of Thakoon.

Here are some of our favorite emerging designers who we think deserve a little extra attention:

Limi Feu



Limi Feu is the daughter of fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, so clearly fashion is in her DNA. The Japanese designer started her label in 2000, but we love her most recent collection inspired by male/female interplays, which is fast becoming a signature of the label.

Sacai



Chitose Abe’s new line is defined by its subtle but interesting combinations of fabrics. For example, in the Spring 2010 collection, the front of each garment was rarely the same as the back, making each of the pieces in the collection all the more intriguing.



Talbot Runhof



Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof are the creative minds behind this new line. Talbot’s career started off in a completely different direction, but his job as an electrical engineer led him to cross paths with Runhof, who encouraged him to focus on fashion. Soon after, the collaborative new line was born. Runhof’s family history in the fashion business and his exquisite taste for fabrics, coupled with Talbot’s workmanship and pattern making expertise make this line one worth watching out for.



Sharon Wauchob



Sharon Wauchob is a designer whose line has gained a ton of respect from major retailers. The Irish-born designer focused on lace drapery, the deconstruction of jackets with volume at the shoulders, and wispy pieces in black, gray, and white hues for her Spring 2010 ready-to-wear collection.



Rue du Mail



Designer Martine Sitbon’s vision behind Rue du Mail is best described as a blend between rough and richness.

Like Wintour, we think that this pool of new fashion talent deserves some attention. Which emerging designer is your favorite?



