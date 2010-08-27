Anna Wintour Lends Style Advice to Federer, The Kardashian’s Launch Another Clothing Line

Anna Wintour Photo: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho,WireImage



How does Roger Federer look so suave when hes not serving up an ace? The tennis titan recently admitted he takes some fashion advice from Anna Wintour: I asked her about the pink I was wearing last week and she was like, ‘Oh, you sure about that Roger?’ Too late now! he said. Its ok, R-Fed. We still dig you. [NY MAG]

Zoe Saldana likes it when guys cry. Really. She says so in her new Calvin Klein underwear ad premiering during the Emmy’s. Watch the preview above. [WWD]



With an ass like Kim Kardashians, its no wonder she cant find clothes that fit her famous behind. Hot on the heels of her swimwear line Beach Bunny, she and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, will collaborate on for- curvy girls collection with Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant called K-Dash for QVC . We don’t think these chicks deserve any more money. [Styleite]

Can a look be so classically bad that its good? Apparently people (those crazy Romans) were committing the fashion faux pas of wearing socks with sandals about 2,000 years ago. [StyleList]

After giving Whitney Port a reality check on The City and nabbing his own show on Sundance Channel, people cant seem to get enough of Joe Zee. The creative director of Elle, a character as fun and frivolous as Rachel Zoe, will cover the Emmys for Extra as a special fashion correspondent. [Fashionista]

RT @mrskutcher Heading to Vegas for my first official Fantasy Football Draft! My team-The Panty Liners-may need your help! Wish me luck!

That name is really quite gross Demi.

RT @fashionologie There Are Now Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington Dolls http://www.fashionologie.com/10596545

Better to have hard working editors than vapid Barbies as little girl icons!

RT @Bergdorfs My office today is the bomb http://tweetphoto.com/41700754

It’s good to see a fashion girl keeping up the flossy footwear even outside of the office.





RT @GQfashion Happy Birthday, Tom Ford! A classic Terry Richardson portrait and GQ interview with the Marquis de Sex. http://bit.ly/dw9kbi

Indeed, Happy B-day you handsome man.

RT @DANNIJO if you see yellow cab 5H47 in nyc stop him and call the cops! He just stole $6K worth of inventory

ugh never steal from the talented up and commers evil cab driver

RT @refinery29 Hong Kong man makes paper Gucci purses and designer sneakers to be burned and delivered to the afterlife. http://tinyurl.com/23g995q

Dude, you can’t take it with you, haven’t you heard?