That, um, interesting Kerry Washington photo that Lucky magazine ran on its December cover? You can blame Anna Wintour for that — at least a little bit, anyway. The photo, taken by Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dedzeele, was heavily derided by Washington’s fans who said the slightly demonic-looking image looked nothing like the “Scandal” star.

Lucky’s editor in chief Eva Chen hasn’t responded to much of the criticism up front, though in a recent interview with WWD, she did point out her relative inexperience, and was helpful enough to let us know that Anna Wintour signed off on the cover, too.

Wintour, she said, was “definitely aware of our cover selection and was very supportive … Anna always provides me with guidance. As editor in chief, it comes down to my decision — and Anna agreed.”

Chen says she’s still learning the ropes at Lucky. “I’m still pretty new to this [being an editor in chief],” she said. “It’s only been four months, but I’ve been active in social media for a while now. Anything on social media is up for debate. Conversation is a good thing.”

So keep the comments coming? We’re pretty sure the Internet’s never had a problem with that.