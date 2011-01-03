Anna Wintour In Drag, Designers Now Show Boob In Ads!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Drag is so hot right now. Anna and Grace are the new Cher in Candy Magazine. Also included? Vogue Italia’s Franca Sozzani and Tavi Gevinson. I’m basically obsessed with this. (Frockwriter)
- Bryce Dallas Howard is the first ever celeb face of Kate Spade. She is apparently psyched about it. (WWD)
- Tamara Mellon stars in the campaign for her label Jimmy Choo‘s first-ever fragrance, shows a lot of boob and proves it’s not all about the shoes. (The Cut)
- At least she has her music! Taylor Momsen covers the new Rock One issue. That rebel vibe doesn’t work so well in acting anyway (See also: Lindsey Lohan, Mickey Rourke). (Just Jared)
- Further proof Glee is taking over the world, er, Canada: Dianna Agron Is Elle Canadas February Cover Girl. (Styleite)
- Hearst may take over all 40 editions of Elle (minus France) within the month. What happened Hachette? (Fashionologie)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @ littleylittley [Gregory Littley] She’s out… @LindsayLohan has been released from Rehab http://bit.ly/hk7usq If that’s not a New Year’s miracle, I don’t know what is.
- RT @ManRepeller Caught in action buying a velvet turban at American Apparel, “Are you the Man Repeller?” #fuckyesiam um, amazing.
- RT @Modelinia FYI – we heard from Julia Stegner’s agents that @JuliaStegner is a FAKE account! *GASP*
- RT @valeriekilleen Dear Apple- this iPhone Alarm Glitch thing is getting old- http://bit.ly/egOZIx #lateagain #sortoutyourshitstevejobs UGH, first Monday after a break, noone needs an alarm glitch!
- RT @neimanmarcus The back room of the bridal salon has this giant pic of Grace Kelly and Prince Ranier. http://plixi.com/p/67655201 Take notes, Kate Middleton!