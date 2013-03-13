Anna Wintour’s Huge Promotion: Artistic Director Of Condé Nast

If you’re the type to follow the comings and goings of Anna Wintour, you’re probably aware that last year’s buzz about the illustrious Vogue editor in chief bagging an ambassador job turned out to be nothing but, well, buzz.

Still, the persistent rumors solidified the fact that Wintour’s clearly seeking greener (or at least more powerful) pastures and, according to the New York Times, Condé Nast will announce tomorrow that Wintour has received a major promotion: A new role as artistic director of the company. (Yes, she’ll be keeping her current post as editor at Vogue and editorial director of Teen Vogue, while assuming broader creative duties throughout the company.)

According to the Times, the gig was created specifically for Wintour, although it includes shades of what Si Newhouse—Condé Nast’s 85-year-old chairman who’s now scaling back—actively oversaw.

Clearly, this means Wintour is a valued asset at Condé Nast, for those who had their doubts (or saw “The Devil Wears Prada” one too many times—no Jacquline Follet situation here.)

In the Times piece, Condé’s CEO, Charles Townsend, is quoted as saying that “Anna, without even having to think twice about it, is the most qualified person to pick up [Si Newhouse’s] torch and carry it into the future,” adding: “I would go to great distances to avoid losing Anna, particularly in the prime of her career.”

Wintour, for the record, is 63 years old.

For her part, the longtime Vogue editor described the new gig as “almost like being a one-person consulting firm,” which we’re assuming means more money and, likely, a great deal more power—something that other Condé execs don’t seem to mind.

“I don’t expect Anna to be picking the cartoons or directing our war coverage,” said David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, another CN property. “But I have asked her advice numerous times and always been grateful for it. She’s a great editor. Period.”

Stay tuned for more: Somehow, we think this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing about Anna Wintour’s new job!