Anna Wintour Hires Internet Consulting Firm to Amp Up Vogue.com

Anna Wintour, The Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, hired an online consultancy to amp up its website. Not just any online consulting firm, but Blue State Digital, which is famous for designing barackobama.com.

Together with Tom Florio, the magazine’s publishing director, Wintour hired the firm to help the website reach out to readers and subscribers, according to Jezebel.

Blue State Digital has been getting a lot of business lately; revenue is up 40 percent, and we’re predicting to see more of their work in the future.