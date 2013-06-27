Links To Click: Anna Wintour’s First Tweet Ever, Missoni’s Missing Plane Found, More

Take a mid-day break to see what’s on our must-read list today!

1. Congress’ landmark appeal of the Defense of Marriage Act spurned another major moment: Anna Wintour put out her first Tweet ever. [The Cut]

2. After months of confusion and searching, Vittorio Missoni’s plane has been located in the water off the coast of Venezuela. [StyleCaster inbox]

3. “Downton Abbey” wine is now a thing. [The Vivant]

4. Never have a boring bridesmaid updo again! Here are some awesome hairstyles that will help you upstage the bride. [Beauty High]

5. The world’s favorite filibusterer, Wendy Davis, wore Erdem during her epic 11-hour stand for women’s rights. [Fashionista]

6. Christian Lacroix is debuting his Elsa Schiaparelli-inspired line on Monday. Here’s a preview. [WWD]

7. Kate Bosworth isn’t alone! Here are more beautiful celebrities who have mismatched eyes. [Daily Makeover]

8. Producer Rick Rubin reveals that he basically put together Kanye West’s album “Yeezus” in 15 days, and there might be a sequel. [The Daily Beast]

9. The Backstreet Boys are back! The boy band stopped by David Letterman to sing his iconic “Top 10” list. [YouTube]

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER:

Billy Reid Designed A $20,000 Bag For Coach

Listen: Beyoncé’s New Song “Standing on the Sun”