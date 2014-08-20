Game Over: Anna Wintour Does the Ice Bucket Challenge

Insert obvious quip about the ice queen getting iced. Yes folks, Anna Wintour has officially joined the ranks of every person in the world and participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. And there’s video proof!

We see the Vogue editor sitting outside in a lovely floral dress, hair done, sunnies on, and she tells us she accepts the challenge from her daughter Bee, and nominates tennis champ Roger Federer, as well as actor Dominic West “and family.”

Then, a bunch of kids in her family proceed to dump buckets of ice water over Anna’s perfectly coiffed head. Granted, she books it out of there about a second after the water hits her, but hey—it’s nice to see Wintour getting in on the viral action, and showing a little personality.

Vogue posted a teaser of the video to Instagram, but the whole thing is up now on the mag’s Facebook page.