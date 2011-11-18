Anna Wintour Didn’t Sit Front Row Last Night At Raise Cache

Here at StyleCaster, we love nerds. Like, a lot. But you know what’s more fun than nerds? Techie nerds. In a fashion show.

So when StyleCaster was asked to join the hosting committee of Raise Cache, last night’s event that brought together the digital world’s finest for a full-on fashion show, we jumped at the opportunity.

In support of HackNY, which helps students become start-up studs, techies rushed the doors of New York’s Armory to watch everyone from media mavens to venture capitalists strut down the runway. StyleCaster’s very own editor Susie G (or, as I like to call her, StyleCaster’s resident expert in all-things hip) styled the finale line for the show.

Including illustrious sparkles from Chloe + Isabel in every look, Susie carefully dressed each Silicon Alley-cat in everything from Rodebjer and Feminine & Masculine to Vans X Jesse Jo, making sure her very own pairs of creeper shoes and Frye boots made the catwalk cut.

The best part of the event? Seeing StyleCaster’s Pres and co-founder @David_Goldberg rock the DJ booth at a turntable.fm contest against the likes of Courtney Boyd Myers (TheNextWeb), Dennis Crowley (foursquare), and Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures).

Check out some shots of our lovely models backstage in the slideshow above!