Anna Wintour Trashed Her Christmas Tree Before The Holiday Because It Was ‘Too Messy’

Julie Gerstein
by

What’s it like having Vogue editor Anna Wintour as your mom? Bee Shaffer, Wintour’s 26-year-old daughter, offers us occasional peeks into the family’s, um, interesting world. And this Christmas? Well, it was far from traditional.

Bee, whose real name is Katherine, Instagrammed a photo from the Wintour family compound of boxes and bags of presents scattered around a room, sans tree, because, as she explained: “My mom threw out our tree before Christmas Day because ‘it was too messy.'”

Screen Shot 2013-12-26 at 9.56.58 AM

Instagram

Grinchlike or simply uber-practical? Those trees do shed a lot.

Either way, Shaffer did seem to approve of a couple of the gifts her mother picked out for her—a pair of silky pajamas and a “Downton Abbey” mug. (Sidenote: is anyone else surprised that Anna Wintour would pick out something as plebeian as a mug?) Bee seemed to love it. “PJs and downton…AW knows me well!” she captioned the photo.

Screen Shot 2013-12-26 at 9.57.29 AM

Instagram

