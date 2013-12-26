Anna Wintour Trashed Her Christmas Tree Before The Holiday Because It Was ‘Too Messy’

What’s it like having Vogue editor Anna Wintour as your mom? Bee Shaffer, Wintour’s 26-year-old daughter, offers us occasional peeks into the family’s, um, interesting world. And this Christmas? Well, it was far from traditional.

Bee, whose real name is Katherine, Instagrammed a photo from the Wintour family compound of boxes and bags of presents scattered around a room, sans tree, because, as she explained: “My mom threw out our tree before Christmas Day because ‘it was too messy.'”

Grinchlike or simply uber-practical? Those trees do shed a lot.

Either way, Shaffer did seem to approve of a couple of the gifts her mother picked out for her—a pair of silky pajamas and a “Downton Abbey” mug. (Sidenote: is anyone else surprised that Anna Wintour would pick out something as plebeian as a mug?) Bee seemed to love it. “PJs and downton…AW knows me well!” she captioned the photo.