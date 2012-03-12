Anna Sui Chats About Travel And Her Funky New Tumi Collaboration

If you’re looking for a girly frock with a little edge, chances are you’ll find what you need in Anna Sui‘s gorgeous collection. We’ve loved and coveted all things Anna Sui for years, so imagine our surprise (read: delight) when we caught wind that Sui would be teaming up with Tumi (the gurus when it comes to all things luggage and travel), to create a stylish and functional collection of travel accessories. Here at StyleCaster there’s nothing we love more than traveling and exploring uncharted territory, but of course your personal style should never be sacrificed just because you’re on-the-go.

In order to learn a little more about the creative process behind this unique collaboration, Anna Sui’s aesthetic and her own personal attachment to travel we had a little chat with the beloved designer. Check out our interview below for a peek into Anna’s whimsical life and her love for Anita Pallenberg…among other things

StyleCaster: How did you take your brand’s aesthetic and translate it into the luggage?

Anna Sui: I have always thought that Tumi made the best luggage around (I’ve been personally using it for years). When the opportunity came about to collaborate with them, I jumped at the chance. It was fun to add my touch of rock-and-roll and whimsy to their luggage, which is known for its function and durability. We were all so thrilled with how the pieces turned out.

SC: Does travel fit into the philosophy behind your brand? When you envision the girl who’s wearing your clothes, is she someone who travels and wants to see the world?

AS: I often have to travel for work (and I try to travel for pleasure as much as I can). My collections are often inspired by the trips I’ve made to beautiful locales around the world. I’ve based collections on Hungarian folk costume, Turkish ceramic tiles, gypsy wagons from Cornwall, Russian Cossacks, Tibetan “surfers” or the colors of the Swedish flag.

SC: What was the design process? Were there specific themes or patterns that you found worked best when taking your collection and applying it to the collaboration?

AS: As a frequent traveler, it was fun to try to incorporate everything I personally need in a suitcase. We chose a pattern from a dress in my Spring 2012 fashion show, and obviously the butterfly imagery is iconic with the theme of flight.

SC: Is there a famous figure — past or present — who you envision using this luggage collection?

AS: I always think when designing a collection, “Is this cool enough for Anita Pallenberg to wear?” I reference her style in every one of my collections. I am forever inspired by her look and spirit. I always thought Anita had the coolest rock style. I’ve always loved The Rolling Stones and Anita was such an integral part of their legend. I’d love to see her use these luggage pieces. When she enters a room, everyone still turns and looks at her.

Make sure you click through the slideshow above for a few looks from the collaboration, including some behind-the-scenes shots from Anna Sui's New York Fashion Week runway show.