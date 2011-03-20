Anna Sui Launches Sunnies and Optical Designs

Anna Sui recently debuted an eyewear collection during the Fall 2011 Anna Sui runway show at Lincoln Center. The sunglasses and eyewear are in-tune with Suis whimsical brand, and are on top of trends like two-tone, ombre, aviator, and unique variations on the traditional tortoise. You can even find fanciful sunnies and an optical collection with butterfly and rosebud detailing all within the $180-$250 range.

When asking Sui why she is putting an emphasis on the importance of eyewear, she said, My signature style has always been about a head to toe look. Even if you have the most amazing dress, inevitably everyone will be looking at your face, so sunglasses or great glasses can make such a statement. I love accessories because they give you even more opportunity to add personality to your look.

This isnt Suis first time at the rodeo when it comes to brand expansion. She already boasts a full portfolio of accessories to compliment her lively designs. The business-savvy designer has also had great success with her perfume and cosmetics lines. We would love to see what Anna Sui Home would look like! Maybe its next?