Anna Sheffield’s and Family Jewels

Last night I stopped by OAK‘s Family Jewels Presentation. The Williamsburg location has on display wares from Anna Sheffield, Pamela Love, Chris Habanna, and Langoliers- i.e. all of the coolest jewelry makers in town.

We got a chance to talk with Sheffield about her upcoming Target collaboration (watch for it to drop August 31), which she is very excited about, and how she is expanding her various lines.

We are also loving Sheffield’s blog. She covers everything from what’s going on behind the scenes in her studio to her sketches of fluorescent otherworldly pregnant children, press in Japan’s Figaro magazine, and pictures from the High Line at sunset. Go here to check it out.