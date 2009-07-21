Name: Anna Sheffield

Age: 34

Occupation: Designer/ founder Bing Bang and Anna Sheffield Jewelry

Location: New York City

With three different jewelry lines, an i-phone app to her name, and a brand new website, Designer Anna Sheffield is über-busy these days. She designs Anna Sheffield, the eponymous fine line; Anna Sheffield Bespoke, a hand-formed, made to order line; and the effervescent Bing Bang. We’re not alone in our obsession with her feminine delicacy and masculine rock-n-roll combinations; Sheffield has already collaborated with the likes of Marc Jacobs, Phillip Lim, and Target Go International, and is available at Barney’s New York. Sheffield took time out from her wildly busy schedule to share her inspirations and chat with us.

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I prefer to wear clothes that are vintage or made by friends of mine- which I mostly trade. That said- I shop fairly little. I am a big fan of exploring new places, though. If I am browsing, I will buy the things that really move me. In the West Village I go to Castor & Pollux. I will happily peruse the wares at Billy Reid, and in the East Village I am all about Cloak & Dagger, which just recently opened – I am so glad because I’ve loved Brookelynn’s [Starnes] clothes forever.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Big-hearted miniature despot with a penchant for eating too many sweets.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Spring- anything from the Marc Jacobs Collection.

Summer- lace-up sandals from Opening Ceremony.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

L’Wren Scott. Alexander McQueen. Lindsey Thornberg. Rick Owens. Unis.



5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Someone who has a grasp on organization, as honestly, I do not.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

I like to check out coolhunting.com for inspiration in the general design arena…I love love the site shopstyle.com for making it possible to find anything you could ever imagine by catagory (and it’s supremely easy to traverse web platform). Also, I’m a big fan of Target‘s online store.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

I would start with the 18th century for sure- maybe in Venice. Wearing giant powdered wigs with miniature ship battles being reenacted sounds fantastic. Then, I would fast-forward to the mid-1800’s Victorian era- they had great style and an invention for everything, including skirt-lifters. Next, I would go to Dada Salon in Paris during the 1900’s…I love the absurd and the graceful kind of mashed together.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Frida Kahlo

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Beryl Markham- she’s only partly-fictional, but in my mind she’s akin to a superhero.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Great Gatsby-ish shoes, ridiculous sunglasses, scarves, bobby pins, and the perfect Chanel red lipstick.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

I think there shouldn’t be a limit. It’s only unfair if you have to tell the truth when asked about how much you spent…

12. Who is your style soul mate?

My best friend, Emily.

13. It’s your Final Supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Cupcakes, cookies, and all manner of baked goods really. Maybe some nice wine or stiff bourbon-whiskey. I’d be with the Yard Dogs and all of my New York family, and of course my brother, mom, dads…the whole gamut of loved ones would be nice.



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

If you haven’t seen my prom picture, you are missing out! I wore all black, as did my date, and the theme was ‘sail away’ so we looked extra morbid as we’re standing in sand with pink tulle sunset beams coming from behind us…

15. What theme song best describes your life?

“This Magic Moment” by Lou Reed

16. What inspires you?

Everyone I love, and even some people I dont, if they live artfully act with humility, and are steadfast in their approach to life and love.