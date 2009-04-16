Anna Sheffield for Target?

If the rumors are true, and I hope they are, Anna Sheffield will be the next designer with a Target collaboration. Sheffield designs not only her own fine jewelry line called Anna Sheffield, but she is also behind Bing Bang. No stranger to collaborations, Bing Bang recently collaborated with Urban Outfitters on Bee 23, a lower priced line.

Personally, I cannot wait. Anna Sheffield balances feminine and precious jewelry with subtle tough details better than almost anyone. Here’s to more exciting collaborations.