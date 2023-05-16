Anna Nicole’s Net Worth Revealed A Battle Against Late-Husband’s Estate

Scroll To See More Images

After her long legal battle between her stepson and her tragic death, many people are wondering: what was Anna Nicole Smith’s net worth?

Born as Vickie Lynn Hogan, Anna Nicole Smith rose to prominence as a Playboy Playmate, her lawsuit with her late husband’s family about her inheritance and her reality show, The Anna Nicole Smith Show, which highly profiled her life and family. A new Netflix documentary showcases a side of her life that we’ve never seen before. “From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, ANNA NICOLE SMITH: YOU DON’T KNOW ME reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.”

So what was Anna Nicole Smith’s net worth?

What was Anna Nicole Smith’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anna Nicole Smith’s net worth was $1 million at the time of her death.

Vickie Lynn Hogan was born and raised in Mexia, Texas. She dropped out of high school during her sophomore year and went to be featured on the cover for Playboy magazine in 1992 and subsequently modeled for Guess, and H&M.

Smith met 96-year-old tycoon J. Howard Marshall in a Houston club in October 1991 and three years later, they married in the same city. Many people accused Smith of marrying Marshall “To tell you the truth, the first time, it felt a little embarrassing,” said Smith. “But from there, I didn’t care what nobody thought.” According to ABC News, he showered her with gifts worth nearly $6 million. A little after a year after their marriage, Marshall died from pneumonia on August 4, 1995.

Estimated at about $1.6 billion before he died, Marshall didn’t include Smith in his will. What ensued was a decades-long court battle between Marshall’s son E. Pierce Marshall and Smith for his estate. Smith claimed that Marshall verbally told her that she would have half of his fortune after he died. Marshall’s other son Howard teamed up with Smith to sue Pierce.

Smith filed for bankruptcy in a California federal court after an $850,000 default judgment against her for sexual harassment. The court case eventually made Smith win $474 million then slashed it down to $88 million after contrary rulings. The case eventually made its way up to the Supreme Court in 2005 where the court sided with Smith.

After E. Pierce Marshall died in 2006, his wife, Elaine Marshall decided to pursue the case for his estate. Months later, Anna Nicole Smith died from an accidental overdose and the case continued on behalf of Smith’s daughter Dannielynn. After two trials heard by the United States Supreme Court, Smith’s estate did not receive anything from Marshall’s estate.

Before her death, Smith and Stern reportedly stayed in the Bahamas to avoid paternity testing in the U.S. for her daughter Dannielynn. Smith’s permanent residency status was the claim that she owned a $900,000 mansion.

Anna Nicole Smith’s will also stirred controversy after her death. She filed her will on July 30, 2001, and left everything to her son Daniel, who died three days after Dannielynn’s birth in October 2006. Her partner at the time Howard K. Stern was named executor in the will. During the case hearing of where her bodied would be buried, Howard said of the mother-son bond, ” he said. “Anna and Daniel were inseparable. Daniel was without question the most important person in Anna’s life. From the time I met her, everything was for Daniel,” he said. “I would say that physically, she died last week, but in a lot of ways, emotionally she died when Daniel died.” Anna reportedly climbed into her son’s coffin during his funeral.

Before her death, Anna Nicole Smith was embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with her ex-boyfriend Larry Birkin for her daughter Dannielynn. Anna affirmed that Howard K. Stern was the father of the child. Two months after her death, it was revealed that Larry was indeed the father of Dannielynn. “I’m the father,” Larry said after the trial. “Thank you for your support. Thank you for the people who got me this far. Thank you very much. My baby’s gonna be coming home pretty soon. Things are moving quickly here, and we’ll see what happens.”

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me is now available to stream on Netflix.

