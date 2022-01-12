John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Just Broke Her Silence on His ‘Totally Shocking’ Baby With Olivia Munn

Total shock. Anna Marie Tendler responded to John Mulaney and Olivia Munn‘s baby’s birth, which she called “totally shocking” and “surreal.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on January 11, 2022, Tendler broke her silence on her ex-husband’s new relationship and child, a son named Malcom, who was born less than a year after their separation. “I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer,” Tendler said. She continued, “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

During the interview, Tendler also talked about a painting of her and Mulaney’s French bulldog, Petunia, that a fan painted for the comedian. “This is just a painting of Petunia that someone who was a fan of John’s painted and then gave to him at a show,” she said. When asked if she thinks that Mulaney would want the painting for himself, Tendler said, “I don’t think so.” Tendler also revealed in the interview that she plans to freeze her eggs after her ex-husband’s child’s birth. “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot,” she said.

Tendler told the magazine that she’s “always [held] partnership above having kids.” She continued, “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?” the lampshade artisan told the outlet. “And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

News broke of Mulaney and Tendler’s separation in May 2021. Tendler confirmed the breakup at the time with a statement to The New York Post. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she said at the time. Their separation came five months after Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse. Page Six reported at the time that Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce three months before the news of their split went public.

Less than a month later, Munn and Mulaney started dating. The two welcomed their first child together, a son named Malcon, on November 24, 2021. Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said at the time. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he said. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

After the baby’s birth, Tendler—who married Mulaney in 2014 and finalized her divorce from him in 2022—shaded him with an Instagram post with a caption, where she referenced Lana Del Rey’s 2019 song and album, “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” in which the Grammy nominee sings about a toxic relationship.

“Godamn, man child / You fucked me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you,'” Del Rey sings in the song. “You’re fun and you’re wild / But you don’t know the half of the shit that you put me through / Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news / But I can’t change that and I can’t change your mood.” Later in the song, Del Rey sings, “You’re just a man / It’s just what you do / Your head in your hands / As you color me blue.”

A source told Page Six in September 2021 that Tendler suspected that Mulaney had been unfaithful to her before their divorce. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” the source said.

The insider continued, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Another source also told Page Six that Mulaney started messaging other women on Instagram for “hookups” while he and Tendler’s relationship had issues during lockdown. “John really suffered through lockdown last year. Anna Marie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control,” the insider said. “He was DM’ing women on Instagram for hookups — whether he went through with anything, we don’t know—and by December he’d fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The source continued, “This all followed a pattern—he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he’d beg her to take him back. Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women.”