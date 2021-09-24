John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Just Hinted at How She’s Doing Amid Olivia Munn’s Pregnancy

There have been a lot of eyes on Anna Marie Tendler since John Mulaney and Olivia Munn‘s pregnancy news, but it wasn’t until Thursday, September 23, that the comedian’s ex-wife made her first public appearance.

Tendler—who was married to Mulaney from 2014 to 2021—made her first public appearance since their divorce in May 2021 at the Other Art Fair Los Angeles in Santa Monica, California, where she presented her art exhibition and posed for photos with celebrities like Molly Shannon. For the event, Tendler wore her mother’s 1978 wedding dress, which she paired with a brown Gucci belt.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Tendler thanked her friends who came to support her when the event became too “overwhelming” “Thank you to my beautiful friends who showed up at exactly the right time to unexpectedly help me when my booth became overwhelming,” she wrote.

At the Other Art Fair, Tendler, an artist and photographer, showed photographs from her “Rooms in the First House” series, which she described on her website as “a portrait project exploring the multitudinous versions of self confined within one body.” The event’s bio for Tendler also states that “whe works out of her home in Connecticut” and that her recent collection is “her largest artistic endeavor to date.”

The photographs, which many believe to be inspired by her divorce, show Tendler in different rooms of a house. In one image, titled “Dinner in March,” Tendler is seen in a white dress as she looks across a dining table at an empty chair, with food that’s been untouched. Another photo, titled “A Room That Once Was,” shows her alone on the floor as she rests her arms on an empty arm chair.

Tendler confirmed her divorce from Mulaney in May 2021 with a statement to Page Six. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she said at the time. Their separation came five months after Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse. Page Six reported at the time that Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce three months before the news of their split went public.

News broke of Mulaney and Munn’s relationship in May 2021. In September 2021, Mulaney confirmed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Munn are expecting their first child together. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he said at the time. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” He continued, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together.”

A source told Page Six in September that Tendler suspected that Mulaney had been unfaithful to her before their divorce. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” the source said.

The insider continued, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Another source also told Page Six that Mulaney started messaging other women on Instagram for “hookups” while he and Tendler’s relationship had issues during lockdown. “John really suffered through lockdown last year. Anna Marie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control,” the insider said. “He was DM’ing women on Instagram for hookups — whether he went through with anything, we don’t know—and by December he’d fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The source continued, “This all followed a pattern—he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he’d beg her to take him back. Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women.”