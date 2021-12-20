John’s Ex-Wife Just Shaded Him For What He ‘Put’ Her ‘Through’ After Olivia Gave Birth to His Baby

Cryptic or coincidence? Anna Marie Tendler’s response to John Mulaney and Olivia Munn‘s baby seems to shade her ex-husband for welcoming a child with another woman less than a year after their divorce.

Tendler—who was married to Mulaney from 2014 to 2021—took to her Instagram on December 19, 2021, with a photo of her in front of a mirror. She captioned the post, “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” a reference to Lana Del Rey’s 2019 song and album, in which the Grammy nominee sings about a toxic relationship.

“Godamn, man child / You fucked me so good that I almost said, ‘I love you,'” Del Rey sings in the song. “You’re fun and you’re wild / But you don’t know the half of the shit that you put me through / Your poetry’s bad and you blame the news / But I can’t change that and I can’t change your mood.” Later in the song, Del Rey sings, “You’re just a man / It’s just what you do / Your head in your hands / As you color me blue.”

Tendler’s post came two days after news broke on December 17, 2021, that Munn and Mulaney—who started dating in May 2021, less than a year after his divorce—had welcomed their first child together, a baby son, on November 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving. Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy in an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said at the time. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” he said. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

News broke of Mulaney and Tendler’s split in May 2021. Tendler confirmed the breakup at the time with a statement to The New York Post. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she said at the time. Their separation came five months after Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse. Page Six reported at the time that Mulaney asked Tendler for a divorce three months before the news of their split went public.

A source told Page Six in September 2021 that Tendler suspected that Mulaney had been unfaithful to her before their divorce. “Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn’t need protecting,” the source said.

The insider continued, “John was using Anna Marie to protect himself. But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn’t something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her.”

Another source also told Page Six that Mulaney started messaging other women on Instagram for “hookups” while he and Tendler’s relationship had issues during lockdown. “John really suffered through lockdown last year. Anna Marie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control,” the insider said. “He was DM’ing women on Instagram for hookups — whether he went through with anything, we don’t know—and by December he’d fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol.”

The source continued, “This all followed a pattern—he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he’d beg her to take him back. Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women.”