We’re used to seeing 28-year-old actress and star of the upcoming flick “Drinking Buddies” Anna Kendrick buttoned up and demure on the red carpet, but it seems she’s ready to start showing off her wild side. For the September issue of GQ, Kendrick posed topless, showing off a black bra and her petite figure.

When a star separates themselves from their “good girl image,” posing for a men’s mag is a clear turning point in their career and a necessary step on the path to movie stardom. Not being afraid to be photographed sans clothes lands you more magazine spreads, and it also gets people talking. Eventually, that leads to more film roles and greater notoriety.

We don’t bat an eyelash when we see Kate Upton or Megan Fox with their assets on full display—but we were certainly caught off guard when style-setter Diane Kruger posed topless, and of course when Miley Cyrus transitioned from a Disney starlet to a hip-hop loving party girl.

Kudos to Kendrick for taking the plunge—we’re sure there will be plenty more sexy spreads in her future!

Head on over to GQ to see the rest of her shoot.