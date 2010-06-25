Anna Kendrick Gets Her Metallic On In A Gold Ruffled Mini

Anna Kendrick at the L.A. Premiere of Eclipse on June 24. Photos courtesy of Marchesa

Get ready Twihards, the international press extravaganza around Eclipse has officially begun, kicking off with the L.A. premiere of the film last night. Instead of focusing on that ubiquitous Bella Swan, we have our eye on one of the franchise’s breakout stars, 24-year old Anna Kendrick thankfully once again acting her age in a stunning metallic mini.

The ruffled frock with fan top detail by Marchesa is a bit of a departure from the frothy and cascading gowns we expect from red carpet favorite, and we’re loving this marriage of edgy meets pretty.

Paired with strappy silver sandals and a no-accessories policy to let that dress get its shine on, we think theUp in the Air actress worked the piece perfectly.

Our only issue the girl should have let her hair down. That updo falls on the wrong side of prom, and some loose locks would have done wonders in the sex appeal department. What say you on Anna’s high-shine ensemble? Let us know in the comments.

