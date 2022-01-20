Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader Are Secretly Dating a Year After His Breakup From Rachel Bilson

Aca-scuse me? Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are dating after his breakup with Rachel Bilson, and they’ve been together for way longer than fans think.

People confirmed on January 20, 2022, that Kendrick and Hader have been dating “quietly for over a year.” The two met on an episode of Saturday Night Live (which Hader was a cast member on and Kendrick was the guest of) in April 2014. They also starred together in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle. “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” a source told People. “They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.” The insider continued, “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Kendrick and Hader’s relationship comes after his breakup with Bilson in July 2020, six months after they confirmed their relationship at the 2020 Golden Globes. Bilson and Hader met on the set of the 2013 movie The To Do List. The movie’s director, Maggie Carey, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. The two share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

A source told People in February 2020 that Hader and Bilson’s had become more “seriuos” after they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.“They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the insider said at the time. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.” The source continued, “It seems like a fun relationship.” The insider also noted that Bilson “always seemed entertained” around Hader. “She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill,” the source said. “He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

In an episode of The Daily Show in 2021, Kendrick revealed that some episodes of her HBO Max show, Love Life, were inspired by her real relationship. “A lot of that first season was personal experience and in fact, I was like ‘We have to change some of these details, so that I don’t get some angry phone calls,'” Kendrick said. “But, there was one episode, in particular, where I went to the creator when I got the script.. and was like ‘We need to change some more details, this is way to close to my real life!'”

She also opened up to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 about what it’s like to date in the public eye. “Well, as far as keeping it private, it isn’t easy, as you are proving right now,” she said. “But that’s just always how it’s been for me.” She also talked about what she wanted audiences to take away from Love Life. “The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship,” she said. “Even though our relationships end, it doesn’t mean they are complete failures. People come into your life and you grow and they change you and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative.”

She continued,“It was painful at times and I cringed at the way that I, and so many women that I know, dated guys in our early 20s – the way we were so awkward and needy and clingy. Looking back now, it’s like, ‘Oh god, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship.’ Or all the times I didn’t feel strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me that way.’ I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.”