Anna Kendrick Is Dazzling In Disney’s ‘Noelle’ Trailer

Forget Christmas in July, we’re celebrating the yuletide in August. Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader’s Noelle trailer looks so fun. The film is part of Disney+, the new streaming platform from the mass media company. Noelle‘s trailer was revealed at the recent D23 Expo and has us in the holiday spirit.

Kendrick stars as Noelle, the sister of newly appointed Santa Claus, Nick Kringle (Hader). When Nick starts to feel overwhelmed about his new role as father Christmas, Noelle recommends that he “get away for the weekend.” Well, Nick takes a little bit longer than a weekend and eventually goes missing. It’s up to Noelle and a few of the North Pole’s finest to find Nick and ensure Christmas happens on time.

Kendrick and Hader aren’t the only stars getting in on the holiday joy. Billy Eichner, who recently starred alongside an all-star cast in Disney’s The Lion King, plays Gabriel, the tech nerd of the Kringle family and cousin to Noelle and Nick. Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine also stars as Polly, one of Santa’s elves who goes along with Noelle on her mission to find her brother and save Christmas. Check out the trailer below:

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kendrick and Eichner were both on hand to talk about the holiday picture coming to the streaming platform. “I basically do the same thing every time and everybody likes it so I keep doing it,” Eichner joked at the expo, comparing his roles in the upcoming Christmas vehicle and The Lion King. “I’m sorry I’m not Bill Hader, but he had other commitments.”

Hader is, in fact, gearing up for yet another great end to the year. The actor has once again been nominated for an Emmy award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on HBO’s Barry and will star in It: Chapter Two alongside Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy in the second part to the Stephen King adaptation out this September. Kendrick, however, has a slew of work coming in 2020, including voicing Poppy in Trolls World Tour. While we await all of those projects, this trailer has us feeling the holiday spirit.

Noelle will be available to subscribers of Disney+ November 12.

Originally posted on SheKnows.