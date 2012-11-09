Keira Knightley Wears $2 Million of Chanel Diamonds in “Anna Karenina”



The star of the latest reboot of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel “Anna Karenina” (out November 16) may technically be Keira Knightley, but we have a feeling her accessories are going to be stealing the show.

For the tale of the Russian socialite who gets embroiled in a messy affair with a wealthy count, costume designer Jacqueline Durran opted to slightly update the 1870s period costumes by studying pieces from the 1950s from brands such as Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Lanvin. Durran also decided to maximize the use of fine jewelry by calling in millions of dollars worth of diamonds and pearls from Chanel.

“Never in my experience on film sets have I seen anyone with such a range of diamonds and pearls. But I have to say it was very useful for Keira to have at her fingertips all this fine jewelry, as Anna would. It was the aura of Anna Karenina that we were creating,” she told WWD. The most expensive piece was the Camelia Poudré necklace (pictured above), worth approximately $1.2 million, but Knightley also wears a slew of other breathtaking baubles including a brooch that director Joe Knight described as “extraordinary.”

Yes, we’re excited to see the film — but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t way more excited about the jewels. Maybe Chanel could release a special edition collection of the pieces she wears, and that way we could all feel like 19th century Russian aristocrats. Here’s hoping!