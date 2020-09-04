Anna Faris’ Net Worth Will No Longer Include This Major Salary Amid Her ‘Mom’ Series Exit

There’s nothing scary about Scary Movie alum Anna Faris’ net worth. If anything, the Hollywood comedienne has enjoyed a relatively steady rise in the industry, trading roles in dozens of parody films for her first full-time television gig in the CBS series, Mom. Faris landed her leading role in the sitcom as Christy, a newly sober mom, in 2013. But—and here’s the scary part—Faris decided to make her exit before the series finale, influencing her net worth big time.

Seven years and seasons after Mom‘s debut, the actress made the surprising announcement that she would be leaving the series for good. Faris, 43, reportedly left the series to pursue other career opportunities. “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” she said in a statement on September 4, 2020. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

The series production team was on board with the change, noting that Faris’ character would not be recast. “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” reads a joint statement by WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

While losing its lead character impacts Mom, the decision to leave the series also had a major influence on Anna Faris’ net worth. After the series qualified for syndication in January 2019, Faris’ salary saw a significant boost. Without it, however, Anna Faris’ net worth would look very different. For everything we know about Anna Faris’ net worth in 2020, just keep on reading.

What was Anna Faris’ salary on Mom?

Anna Faris’ Mom salary grew exponentially since starting on the CBS sitcom in 2013. The actress reportedly earned anywhere up to $125,000 per episode on early seasons of the series. It is estimated that by the third or fourth season, however, that Faris and her co-star Allison Janey were earning $200,000 per episode. According to Deadline, the actresses saw a second salary bump for their season 7 and 8 contracts for north of $350,000 an episode.

How was Anna Faris’ net worth impacted by Scary Movie?

Without a doubt, Faris’ breakout role came as Cindy Campbell in the 2000 horror parody, Scary Movie. The film became a global blockbuster, bringing in over $278 million worldwide and spawning three sequels: 2001’s Scary Movie 2, 2003’s Scary Movie 3, and 2006’s Scary Movie 4. Given that the first film of the franchise earned Faris her first-ever starring credit, it’s safe to assume that her net worth saw its first major boost in her career yet thanks to the film.

What is Anna Faris’ net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Anna Faris’ net worth is $30 million as of 2020.

