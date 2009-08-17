Anna Does Queens

There is no clever way to say this: Anna Wintour will be making the trek out (taking the 7 train, perhaps?) to the Queens Center Macy’s in Elmhurst for Fashion’s Night Out to sign t-shirts.

Now, we understand that you are staring dumbfounded at your computer screen…maybe you dropped your latte and it’s now dripping onto the floor. Your brain is functioning at a slower rate, attempting to process. Anna Wintour…is going to Queens…to sign t-shirts. We can already picture her inexplicably covered by an umbrella to shield her from the harsh Queens winds, and gingerly stepping her Loubs upon the pavement, as if she is boldly going where no fashion editrix has gone before. Truly a trailblazer, that one, and we’re not being sarcastic at all.

Joining her in this massive mallrat Queen-fest will be Sean “P.Diddy” Combs, Taylor Momsen, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli, The Olsens, Christian Siriano, Pharrell, and a bunch of others. Again…this is not made up.

It’s like one of those adventure stories, where the heroine overcomes obstacles to come to a higher moral plane and then she snuggles in bed with her Prada, content with having learned some huge life lesson. Sort of like The Neverending Story or Mulan. But with Vogue…and borough.

Disclaimer: I’m not completely anti-borough. I live in Brooklyn.