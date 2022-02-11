Anna Delvey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much Money She Stole as a Fake Heiress Before Her Arrest

With viewers around the world watching Netflix’s Inventing Anna, it’s worth taking a glance at what Anna Delvey’s net worth really looks like today—and how much she stole while pretending to be an heiress in New York City for years.

Anna Delvey—whose real name is Anna Sorokin—was born on January 23, 1991, in Domodedovo, Russia to a working-class family. Her father, Vadim, worked as a truck driver, while her mother ran a small convenience store before becoming a housewife. While Sorokin was Russian-born, she spent the majority of her upbringing in Germany after her family moved to the country when she was a teen. She attended and graduated from a high school just outside of the city of Cologne, before leaving Germany for London to attend Central Saint Martins.

Her studies in the United Kingdom, however, were short-lived. She promptly dropped out of the famous art and design school and opted to return to Germany for a time. Following a brief stint in Berlin, Sorokin packed her bags once again and moved to Paris for a public relations internship at Purple magazine in 2013. Later that summer, she attended New York Fashion Week before transferring to an internship at Purple’s New York office. It was around this time that Sorokin began going by Anna “Delvey,” a surname she once claimed was her mother’s maiden name. Her parents, however, have since said they don’t recognize the name at all.

Before long, Sorokin quit her internship at Purple. But she stayed in New York City, which is where she began leading her life under the false identity of a German heiress. For years, Sorokin socialized with the city’s creative scene, rubbing shoulders with socialities, wealthy artists and other influential figures in an effort to piggyback off of their success. In many cases, this strategy proved successful: Sorokin was able to persuade countless individuals and banks into giving her tens of thousands of dollars under the pretense of paying them back one day. Instead, Sorokin used their money to fund her lavish lifestyle and promote the idea of the “Anna Delvey Foundation”—a private social club and art gallery.

While she didn’t come from money herself, Sorokin certainly gave off the appearance of wealth by staying in luxury hotels, tipping aggressively and dining at expensive restaurants. But her disastrous borrowing and spending habits eventually caught up to her. After being evicted from dozens of hotels and racking up stacks of unpaid bills across the city, Sorokin was indicted in August 2017 on two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of misdemeanor theft of services. She was also indicted for incidences of check fraud and theft of services related to her failure to pay back her hotel and restaurant bills. Her arrest came two months later during a sting operation in Los Angeles, where she was reportedly staying at an addiction treatment facility at the time.

Following her arrest, Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison for her crimes. She was released early on parole in February 2021, only to end up in custody again the following month when she was detained by ICE for overstaying her visa in New York. As of February 2022, the German national was still awaiting a decision surrounding her deportation.

While her future remains uncertain, there’s one thing that we have a better idea of now—and that’s Anna Delvey’s net worth. Read on ahead for everything we know about how much the fake heiress stole and what she’s really worth today.

How much money did Anna Delvey steal?

Between 2013 to 2017, Sorokin duped dozens of friends and companies into giving her money to finance her extravagant lifestyle by falsely stating that she could pay them back with a wealth of more than $60 million offshore. The German national often told people that she was an heiress to her father’s oil empire. In reality, her father was a working-class truck driver.

Under the guise of wealth, however, Sorokin was able to obtain tens of thousands of dollars throughout the years. This includes one occasion in which she promised to pay for an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco with some friends, only to end up sticking her friend with the $62,000 bill. In another instance, Sorokin reportedly convinced a bank to grant her a $100,000 loan. She also managed to steal a reported $35,400 to pay for the cost of an aircraft she once had chartered to and from Nebraska. In addition, the con artist was accused of falsifying financial records in an attempt to receive a $22 million loan for her fake project, the Anna Delvey Foundation.

But how much did Anna Delvey steal altogether? According to prosecutors during her 2019 trial, Sorokin’s deception enabled her to steal an estimated $275,000. As part of her sentencing in 2019, the scammer was fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $200,000.

How much was Anna Delvey paid by Netflix for Inventing Anna?

According to a February 2022 report by Insider, Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to adapt her life story into Shonda Rhimes’ limited series Inventing Anna. The publication also shared that Sorokin used $199,000 of the money she received from Netflix to pay back her restitution, along with another $24,000 to settle state fines.

Sorokin, for her part, confirmed in an essay for Insider that she would not be watching the series, noting that “nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me” as she remains in ICE custody. “For a long while, I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would’ve moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end,” she wrote.

“Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist’s perspective,And while I’m curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself.”

What is Anna Delvey’s net worth?

Anna Sorokin’s net worth today is far from the $60 million she once pretended to have in offshore bank accounts as Anna Delvey. While Sorokin was paid by Netflix for the rights to her life story for their Inventing Anna limited series, the disgraced scammer doesn’t have nearly as much money left to her name after paying back her restitution and ongoing legal fees.

Assuming she paid a total of $223,000 in combined restitution and state fines as reported by Insider, Sorokin would be left with around $97,000 from her Inventing Anna paycheck. As such, Anna Delvey’s net worth in 2022 sits below $100,000—but given her past spending habits, we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s already in the red.