Anna Dello Russo x Macy’s, See The Full Campaign and Looks!

We were excited to hear the news last week that Vogue Japan Editor at Large and street style icon Anna Dello Russo styled the Fall 2011 campaign for Macy‘s INC International Concepts brand and would be working with the line in an “at large” capacity.

Last night the full campaign and outfits were finally revealed at a launch event in Soho, and while the collection was smaller (and tamer!) than we anticipated, ADR’s influence could be seen in the abundance of bright separates and boldly colorblocked looks. Almost neon pops of color appear against a background palette of basic black, paired with oversized sunglasses and minimalist accessories.

Click through to see the full campaign shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and featuring Karolina Kurkova and Dello Russo, and the looks last night’s preview.

If you still need more ADR, we’ve just learned that she will be appearing in person at the Herald Square Macy’s during Fashion’s Night Out.

Photos courtesy: INC