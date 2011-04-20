Anna Dello Russo Owns Sweatpants… and Wears Them Sometimes

There are plenty of editorslike Kate Lanphear and Stevie Dancewho wear sweatpants on the regular (Isabel Marant sweatpants, mind you), but Anna Dello Russo is not one of them… or so we thought. Style.com sat down with the Vogue Nippon editor and Tommy Ton, the lovable street style photographer behind Jak & Jil who essentially made ADR famous, and he insists that she isn’t always decked out in Dolce & Gabbana.

The pair met four years ago, and ever since, the editor feels that her day-to-day job is to dress up for bloggers. Anna proudly states that Tommy is her “fashion eyes” and that she always tries to look perfect for him, but she does occasionally let her friend and guru see her in a more vulnerable state. Tommy affectionately notes that the woman known as ADR is a style icon, “whereas Anna, if youre speaking of Anna, shes the woman that wears Abercrombie at home or at yoga.” He continues to say:

“The funny thing is, on the last day of Paris fashion week, when I went to see her to have a last chat, she answered the door in sweatpants and a sweater, but she was still wearing heels. I was like, Anna, were you sleeping in heels? She said, ‘Only for you, Tommy.’

When it comes to ADR in sweats, I’ll only believe it when there’s photographic proof, so hopefully Tommy will snap a picture of this inconceivable phenomenon one of these days.

Photo: Tommy Ton via Style.com