Anna Dello Russo is a Total Lady Gaga Fan Girl

In a totally appropriate moment of “I love you so much,” “No, I love you so much,” WWD is reporting that Anna Dello Russo has a maje girl crush on Gaga I mean who couldn’t tell she was her type?

Apparently post-show Gaga’s Little Monsters who also happen to be fashion VIPs, Peter Dundas and Mario Testino, but it was Dello Russo who went all fan girl on her.

The Vogue Japan style maven told the trade mag , “Im totally obsessed with her…I cannot compare with her, please!

And how did the backstage meeting go? I told her, You are my hero, and she said to me, You are my hero. I said, Lady Gaga, dont joke with me. But at least leave me some outfits from the show. Just a couple of fashion freaks falling in love…

Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT, AFP, Getty Images