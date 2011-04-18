Anna Dello Russo Is Immortalized As A Barbie Doll

Well, this was bound to happen sooner or later. Anna Dello Russo, the ultimate clotheshorse whose life is but a game of dress up, was honored with her own Barbie doll. Unveiled on ADR’s blog today, the one-of-a-kind toy is wearing a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana lace look, accessorized with a leopard print bag and plenty of bling.

The doll was created by the Italian duo MAGIA 2000Mario Paglino and Gianni Crossiwhich regularly collaborates with Mattel on special projects. I know that this doll is an original for Anna only, but I wish that it would go into production. I can only imagine the mini Prada and Balmain looks that could be sold separately to create the ultimate Barbie wardrobe, and maybe even an ADR Dreamhouse one daywith a separate apartment for all of the clothes, of course. I know I’d collect them all!

Do you think Anna Dello Russo‘s Barbie tribute is cute, or a little creepy?

Photo: annadellorusso.com