Anna Dello Russo Goes GAGA

Vogue Japan Editor at Large and street style star Anna Dello Russo never fails to put on a show. Which is why, especially in light of last night’s performance at the VMAs, she is a perfect match for Lady Gaga. So imagine our surprise and delight upon unearthing this video, posted today, of Anna Dello Russo‘s homemade music video to Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.”

Dello Russo, clearly enjoying herself, poses seductively and awkwardly dances to the Gaga song in a Fausto Puglisi dress and Versace boots. If it were anyone else we would respond with a big question mark, but given Dello Russo’s knack for pulling off the eccentric, we smiled, fell in love with her a little more, and decided to share the video with you. Hope it helps you fight the Monday blues!