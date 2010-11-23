Anna Dello Russo Gets Down In a New Video

Photo by Giampaolo Sgura for 10 Magazine

If your main aspiration in life is to be Anna Dello Russo which is both admirable and understandable we’ve got something that will help you get one step closer. Earlier today, she posted a video on her blog to introduce her new fragrance, The Scent of Anna Dello Russo. It comes in a teeny-tiny gold shoe shaped bottle how appropriate! and will reportedly hit online retailer YOOX by the end of the year. We never knew it was possible for so much envy to abound in 40 seconds, but after watching her dance around to Kanye West while wearing Pucci, Cavalli and Giuseppe Zanotti jewels (once worn by Lady Gaga), you’ll see what we mean. While a bottle of perfume will never be as fabulous as the dressing room or collection of headpieces we spot in the background of the video, it might be the only time we can score a piece of ADR for a mere $25.