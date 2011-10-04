Anna Dello Russo & Elle UK Share More Versace for H&M Looks

‘Tis the season of epic collaborations. Versace for H&M hits stores in the UK November November 17th and in the U.S. and Canada November 19th. In light of the recent Missoni for Target madness, us consumers are a wee bit weary of both the availability and quality of this “for the people” version of Versace. But thanks to recent photos featured in Elle UK and Grazia, there is promising evidence of the collection’s success.

Click through for some new images of the collaboration, including our favorite Vogue Japaneditrix Anna Dello Russo sporting a look from the collection weeks before it hit stores. (Obviously.)

Are you prepared to face the Versace crazed crowds to score a piece of design history?

Images courtesy of Style.com and Grazia.