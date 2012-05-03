Anna Dello Russo Gets Her Own H&M Accessories Collection; Cherry Hats Not Included

Well here’s an H&M collaboration that should be interesting: the internationally-known, Swedish-based retailer has joined forces with Vogue Japan‘s Fashion Director and all-around fashion icon Anna Dello Russo for an over-the-top collection of accessories. And who else would be a better expert in all things exuberant than Miss Russo, known for her stop-you-in-your-tracks head-to-toe looks and the lady who made wearing giant cherries on your head sort of a thing.

“Unabashedly glamorous, precious and playful, the range is an expression of Dello Russo’s taste for ornamentation,” states the official news release from H&M, which is making us more excited to check out these trinkets when they hit stores (140 worldwide to be exact) on October 4, 2012. For those of you who do the Big Four during Fashion Month (that’s New York, London, Milan and Paris), you’ll realize that the release date will also fall around that same time.

The collection is set to include jewelry, sunglasses, shoes, bags and “a trolley” (which we’re assuming means a piece of luggage on wheels and not a massive electric-powered cart), all tagged at affordable price points.

If you want to learn more about Anna Dello Russo and why H&M decided to choose her for this special collaboration, check out the video down below in which the editor talks about her new accessories collection, why she loves the sound that bling makes and see her private collection of body-less mannequins dressed in wigs and those 3-foot-tall head pieces of hers:

[Images via H&M]